Fayetteville woman arrested after striking man with car following an argument

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Fayetteville woman was arrested after police say she struck a man with her car following an argument.

On Monday (April 13), police were dispatched to a home on Sunset Avenue in Springdale in response to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, 31-year-old Brandon Gibbson, and several witnesses.

Gibbons told police that 41-year-old Dina Calderon of Fayetteville arrived at the home and started a verbal argument with him.

After several minutes of arguing, Calderon struck Gibbson with her vehicle, according to an incident report.

Witness also told police that Calderon struck Gibbson's vehicle as well before leaving the scene.

Calderon was arrested about an hour later and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

She is facing an aggravated assault charge and has a bond set at $3,500.