SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Mark Oesterle, a former Fayetteville and Springdale schools educator, has pled guilty to sexual assault stemming from an incident with a 14-year-old student in 2014 and 2015.

Oesterle pled guilty to three sexual assault charges. He faces five to 20 years in prison for each charge.

In 2020, Oesterle was convicted of misdemeanor harassment, sentenced to a year in jail, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine after meeting a girl at her workplace in Fayetteville in December 2018, where he touched her breast without touching her breast her consent. The girl found the unwanted physical contact to be offensive, according to a criminal complaint 5NEWS obtained.