Fayetteville suspect arrested after police say they stole thousands in Chemotherapy medication off Fayetteville porch

We want to remind everyone that porch piracy is now a FELONY in the state of Arkansas. Even if the item stolen costs $5, it is still a felony. (Arkansas Code 5-36-103 Theft of a Postal Package). Unfortunately in the video shown, the item stolen was not worth $5. It was about $3,700 worth of Chemotherapy medication stolen from a front porch under the guise of delivering food. This suspect has been identified and arrested. Please remember to be vigilant with your package deliveries. Having a video system like this one always helps. If you ever see anything suspicious, call us: (479)587-3555.