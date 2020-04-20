Fayetteville Police: Man arrested after threatening employees at Hiland Dairy plant

A former Hiland Dairy employee was arrested Saturday night after returning to the plant and threatening to kill a manager and "shoot up" the business.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday (April 18) night, officers were dispatched to Hiland Dairy on 15th Street in Fayetteville about a trespassing call.

The call referenced a former employee, 47-year-old Brett Wenger, who had recently been fired and returned to the property.

The caller also stated that Wenger threatened to kill a manager and "shoot up" the business. It was also stated that he was extremely intoxicated and known to carry a .40 caliber pistol.

While en route to the call, officers discovered Wenger had a felony warrant out of Washington County and had several alerts about being armed and dangerous.

Once on the scene, officers found Wenger in the driver's seat of a blue Toyota Tundra truck with the ignition on.

While approaching the vehicle, officers noticed a silver and black firearm next to Wenger, according to an incident report.

Wenger was immediately escorted out of the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

Police said Wenger resisted arrest, but officers were able to place him inside a police cruiser. Once inside, Wenger began to scream, kick, and threaten to shoot an officer.

An incident report states that Wenger appeared to be intoxicated.

An empty bottle of whiskey was found in the vehicle. 50.6 grams of medical marijuana were also found. Police reviewed Wegner's medical marijuana license and discovered it was fake.

Police also located a Smith and Wesson SD40VE with a loaded magazine in the truck.

Officers spoke with other employees at the Hiland Dairy plant, who stated they heard Wegner threaten to kill the manager, his wife, his wife's boyfriend, and then himself.

Wegner was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he continued to fight with police.