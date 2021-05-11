Arrest made in connection to Mother's Day shooting at a Fayetteville Walmart

The suspect was located on May 11 during a traffic stop and attempted to flee before being arrested.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred at a Fayetteville Walmart parking lot on Sunday (May 9) night.

The FPD received multiple calls on Mother's Day Sunday regarding a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart, located at 2875 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Witnesses said they heard numerous suspected gunshots and saw two vehicles speed out of the parking lot.

According to the FPD, it appears the intended targets were occupants of two vehicles, but the gunfire hit a third uninvolved vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. Officers arrived approximately two minutes after receiving the original call and started an investigation.

Detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Christopher Johnson, of Fayetteville, as the suspect.

Police obtained video evidence from Walmart that shows Johnson having a verbal altercation with passengers sitting in a white car before he fired multiple rounds. The video then shows Johnson leave the parking lot in a red Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina license plate RJV313.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday (May 11) after being located during a traffic stop at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Johnson attempted to flee from officers before being taken into custody.

Police found two firearms, one of which was entered as stolen earlier this year.

Johnson was arrested for Terroristic Act, 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief, Carrying Certain Prohibited Weapons, Theft by Receiving and Resisting Arrest.