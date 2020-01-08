x
Fayetteville Police looking for suspect possibly connected to break-ins

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Police Department released a video of a person possibly trying to break into a vehicle.

In the video, you can see the person put gloves on, walk up to the vehicle and try to open the driver's side door.

When the person realized the door was locked, they walked away.

Police say they are trying to identify the person so they can speak with him about other breaking/entering cases around town.

Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

The department is also using the video to remind residents to lock their doors.

If you have any information on this individual, you're asked to call Detective Zimmerman ref. case 2020-57060 at (479)-587-3520. 

