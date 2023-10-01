Fayetteville police investigating robbery at First Security Bank on Wedington

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. and are actively seeking to identify the man pictured.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred at First Security Bank located on 3443 Wedington Drive.

According to police, the robbery took place around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Officers responding to the scene estimate that it's been years since a robbery took place in Fayetteville.

FPD says the investigation into the robbery is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

If you have any information that can assist police in their investigation, please contact Detective Cody Strange at (479)-587-3520.

