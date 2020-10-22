Fayetteville Police investigate possible homicide

Police are investigating a possible homicide after a male's body was found in the area of Goshen-Tuttle WC 79.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Wednesday (Oct. 21) around 6:15 p.m., Fayetteville Police responded to the area of 13942 Goshen-Tuttle WC 79 to assist Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation.

After arriving on the scene, detectives found a male's body. The person's identity has not been released at this time.

After further investigation, evidence led detectives to believe the victim was involved in an incident inside the Fayetteville city limits which resulted in a homicide.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

No other information has been released at this time.