Fayetteville Police investigating a possible homicide

A man's body was found in a wooded area on private property Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced Thursday (Aug. 13) that the police department is investigating a possible homicide. 

On Wednesday (Aug. 12), just before 9 a.m., Fayetteville officers were called to East Robinswood Lane about a deceased male that was located in a wooded area on private property. 

The male was identified as Mario Lamont Miller, 47, of Fayetteville. 

Chief Reynolds says the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are requesting anyone who had contact will Miller in the past 48 hours to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555. 

