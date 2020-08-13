Fayetteville Police investigating a possible homicide

A man's body was found in a wooded area on private property Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced Thursday (Aug. 13) that the police department is investigating a possible homicide.

On Wednesday (Aug. 12), just before 9 a.m., Fayetteville officers were called to East Robinswood Lane about a deceased male that was located in a wooded area on private property.

The male was identified as Mario Lamont Miller, 47, of Fayetteville.