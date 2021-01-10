Fayetteville police investigate alleged attempted murder, no arrests made

Fayetteville police say one man is in critical condition after being shot. The suspect allegedly left the scene of the crime.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating an alleged attempted murder after a shooting Thursday, Sept. 30.

According to FPD, multiple calls about a shooting at a residence in Fayetteville came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot and learned the suspect fled the scene.

The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

No other details surrounding the investigation are known.