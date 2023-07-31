Fayetteville police investigating homicide of 32-year-old woman

Officials said that after working with law enforcement in Georgia, Rodriguez was found and arrested for first-degree murder in Bibb County, Georgia.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man has been arrested in Georgia and is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a 32-year-old woman in Fayetteville, police confirmed on Monday evening.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), on July 29 officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on Brenda Madriles after her family said they hadn't seen her since Thursday, July 27. The address they went to was a residence that belonged to Adrian Rodriguez who police referred to as an "acquaintance" of Madriles.

"The circumstances surrounding Ms. Madriles disappearance led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the residence," FPD said in a statement.

On Saturday, a viewer reached out to 5NEWS about a heavy police presence in the 3900 block of North Park Oaks Drive in Fayetteville. Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD confirmed Monday night the presence was related to the same investigation.

Once police searched the home, they found Madriles' body.

Officials said that after working with law enforcement in Georgia, Rodriguez was found and arrested for first-degree murder in Bibb County, Georgia.

Madriles' body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine her cause of death, FPD said.

Rodriguez is still in Georgia, awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Fayetteville police say this is still an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it develops.

This is the third homicide in Fayetteville recorded this year.