Police arrest woman in Texas for Fayetteville homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has arrested a woman from Northwest Arkansas who allegedly killed a man last month, according to Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the FPD.

According to FPD, 33-year-old Shawnalyn Lang was arrested on June 14 in Houston, Texas by Fayetteville detectives and U.S. Marshals.

FPD officials say on May 30, they responded to an apartment on Lewis Avenue regarding a death. When officers arrived, they found the body of 74-year-old Richard Dill and investigators deemed his death "to be suspicious."

Officials continued investigating the case until they were able to get a murder warrant for Lang and arrested her.

FPD says Lang is in custody in Houston and is waiting to be extradited to Arkansas.

Officials say this is still an active investigation. No further details have been released.

