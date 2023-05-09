Arrest made in connection to shooting on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville

The police department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Aug. 13.

According to a social media post by FPD, Jaylon Powell was arrested after police were called to the scene of the shooting, where it was later determined that approximately 50 rounds were fired in a parking lot. Police charged Powell with terroristic act, aggravated assault, engaging in violent criminal group activity, and possession of firearms by certain persons.

The post says Police also arrested and are charging a juvenile with terroristic act, aggravated assault, engaging in violent criminal group activity, and possession of firearms by certain persons.

