Fayetteville police arrest 20-year-old who reportedly fired 'AR pistol' at apartment complex

According to Fayetteville police, a 20-year-old man has been arrested after witnesses say he was responsible for firing an AR pistol at an apartment complex.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, a 20-year-old man has been arrested after witnesses say he was responsible for firing an AR pistol at a busy apartment complex.

Noe Ramirez was arrested after Fayetteville police responded to the apartment complex on Lake Village Drive on June 7, where witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and saw a "short Hispanic male" holding an "AR pistol." One witness said they yelled at the man that there were children in the neighborhood, according to the arrest report.

The next day, on June 8, officers patrolling the Grandview Apartment Complex saw a man who matched the description get out of a car that also matched the witness's description.

When Ramirez identified himself, police found "several warrants" and he was subsequently arrested, Fayetteville police said.

He told police there was a "juvenile female" in the car along with an AR pistol on the floorboard. The girl told police that when she asked Ramirez about the gun "he told her not to ask any questions about it," the report states.

Ramirez reportedly told officers in custody that he wasn't involved in the shooting the day before and didn't know there was a gun in the car when he was arrested.

After comparing a shell casing found at the scene to the bullets remaining in the AR pistol, officers were able to find that they had the same caliber, brand and same markings.

Ramirez was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits.

