Fayetteville man arrested after shooting girlfriend in the neck

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man is behind bars after shooting his girlfriend in the neck and endangering the welfare of a minor.

On Tuesday (June 2), officers responded to a shooting at an apartment on S Willow Avenue.

Officers at the scene found a female with a gunshot wound to the neck, and she was transported to a local hospital. While being transported, the victim stated that her boyfriend had shot her.

The victim said that the incident started following a physical and verbal altercation in one of the bedrooms in the apartment. During the altercation, the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Ladarius Green, shoved the victim's head against the wall and pulled pieces of her hair out, according to police.

The victim retreated to another bedroom following the altercation. She told officers that Green then retrieved a handgun from his room and shot at her.

A witness, who was also in the home, attempted to separate Green and the victim during the altercation.

The witness told officers that they observed Green fire the handgun from his bedroom and across the hallway.

The victim was struck in the neck, and the witness's hand was grazed by the bullet.

Police say the bullet impacted a wall and a window frame before ricocheting.

It's reported by police that the bullet traveled over an infant child sitting on a bed. The bullet struck a hanging blanket and came to rest on the floor next to the bed the child was sitting on.

The victim stated that Green had told her to tell police she had shot herself.

Green was arrested and is facing several charges, including domestic battery, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a minor.