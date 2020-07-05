Fayetteville man sentenced to 15 years for child porn

A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole for three counts of child pornography.

According to court records, 35-year-old Brion Carey of Fayetteville was sentenced on May 6, 2020, to 15 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by twenty years of supervised release on two Counts of Transportation of Child Pornography and one Count of Access the Internet with the Intent to View Child Pornography.

Court records state that in November of 2018, Homeland Security Investigations received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in Northwest Arkansas, later identified as Carey, uploaded numerous images of child pornography to a Google-based email account.

Further investigation revealed a second instance that the same Google email account was utilized to send an email containing child pornography.

Carey was arrested in January of 2019. He was later indicted on three child pornography-related charges.