Fayetteville man dies from injuries 'consistent with a fight' investigators say

After responding to a disturbance call, Sebastian County deputies found a man injured and another unresponsive, who later died.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a disturbance call on August 1 in Greenwood and arrived to find a suspect injured and another man unconscious, who later died.

According to a release by SCSO, they identified one man as William Moon of Alma. Moon, 45, was found “lying on his back in the driveway,” deputies said.

The other man was identified as 42-year-old Robert L. Hinton from Fayetteville, who was allegedly found “on the backside of the residence lying face down and unconscious.” EMS arrived and later declared him dead at the scene. Hinton had “injuries consistent with being in a fight,” according to deputies.

After SCSO investigators took over the scene, Moon was arrested for aggravated assault and Hinton's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Moon is currently being held on $100,000 bond in the Sebastian County Detention Center.

