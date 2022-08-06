Fayetteville man convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 killing

Marlon Smith was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Scott Kendricks outside of a home on April 28, 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man has been found guilty of murder in the shooting death of a man at a party in April 2019.

The jury in the case found Marlon Smith guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Scott Kendricks outside of a home on April 28, 2019.

The first-degree murder conviction is a lesser charge than the capital murder charge prosecutors had been seeking, meaning Smith will avoid the death penalty.

As of Wednesday evening, jurors are now deliberating a sentence. Smith faces up to life in prison.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers arrived after a 911 call on April 28, 2019, and found 36-year-old Kendricks with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smith, according to reports, fled before officers arrived.

On the day following the killing, Smith contacted investigators and offered to speak with them, according to Sgt. Murphy. Smith told them when he left the party that night that the victim was alive and well. He also stated he did not have any issues with the victim, nor did anyone have any problems that night.

It was when witnesses came forward and reported Smith as the shooter to police when he was arrested. He told police that he and the victim had a physical fight a month or so before the shooting. He claimed he did not hold a grudge for the fight, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Lindsay is presiding over the case.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

