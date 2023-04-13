Fayetteville man accused of traveling to New York to engage in sexual contact with 11-year-old

Biswell was arrested at the airport in New York "packing numerous Viagra pills in his suitcase," authorities said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 37-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested at a New York airport for allegedly attempting to "engage in sexual contact with an 11-year-old," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of New York.

The man, identified as Kyle Biswell of Fayetteville, was charged with interstate travel for illicit sexual conduct after a federal complaint was filed earlier in the week.

Federal investigators say the complaint accused Biswell of having online conversations with a person in Albany, New York, who he thought would let him "engage in sexual contact" with their 11-year-old relative.

Biswell was arrested at the airport in New York on April 8, "packing numerous Viagra pills in his suitcase," the district attorney said in their announcement of the arrest.

Authorities said Biswelll later admitted he flew to New York with the intent to engage in sexual contact with the minor and was arrested.

If Biswell is convicted of the charge, he faces up to 30 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and probation of five years to life.

The arrest was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

