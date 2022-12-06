Fayetteville man among those arrested near Idaho Pride parade

David Wayne Center, 22, of Fayetteville was arrested in Coeur d'Alene Idaho along with 30 others believed to be tied to a hate group.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Northwest Arkansas man is among a group of more than 30 people arrested this weekend in connection to a possible planned riot in Idaho.

The group is believed to be tied to a hate group and was arrested near the site of a Pride Month festival in Idaho.

Devin Wayne Center, 22, of Fayetteville was among those arrested in Coeur d'Alene Idaho.

He is being cited for criminal conspiracy after he was found in the back of a U-Haul truck along with 31 others who police say planned to riot at that Idaho Pride Parade.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Patriot Front is a white supremacist neo-Nazi group whose members perceive Black Americans, Jews and LGBTQ people as enemies, said Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism.

Sunday also marked six years since the mass shooting that killed 49 people at the Orlando LGBTQ club Pulse, said Troy Williams with Equality Utah in Salt Lake City.

Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, and Arkansas.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

