x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Fayetteville man arrested after attempting to meet up with a 13-year-old girl

33-year-old David Seals was arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child for allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A local man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a child on the internet.

According to court records, 33-year-old David Seals of Fayetteville was recently arrested and accused of Internet Stalking of a Child, a Class Y Felony.

On or around Aug. 28, 2020, Seals used the internet to arrange a meet-up with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, according to the court records.

Court records state that Seals showed up at the prearranged location to meet up with the underage girl.

No other details about this case of been released at this time.

Seals is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

RELATED: Fayetteville murder suspect covered in blood chased down by deputies, victim found dead in home

RELATED: Man who allegedly sent nude images to young girl arrested in Northwest Arkansas with help from Truckers Against Predators