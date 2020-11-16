Fayetteville man arrested after attempting to meet up with a 13-year-old girl

33-year-old David Seals was arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child for allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A local man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a child on the internet.

According to court records, 33-year-old David Seals of Fayetteville was recently arrested and accused of Internet Stalking of a Child, a Class Y Felony.

On or around Aug. 28, 2020, Seals used the internet to arrange a meet-up with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, according to the court records.

Court records state that Seals showed up at the prearranged location to meet up with the underage girl.

No other details about this case of been released at this time.