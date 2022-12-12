Fayetteville man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth

Kacey Jones, 45, was sentenced to 188 months in prison after detectives "conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine" from him in October 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas, on Dec. 9, 2022, a Fayetteville man was sentenced to 188 months (over 15 years) in prison for one count of meth possession with intent to distribute.

Kacey Jones, 45, was arrested after detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force had "conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine" from Jones and heard he had "a large amount" of meth at his home in Fayetteville.

On October 19, 2021, during the investigation, detectives saw Jones driving and asked a Fayetteville police officer to pull him over and arrest him for the controlled purchase, which happened two days prior, officials say.

The announcement from the district attorney's office says Jones was allegedly known to sell meth to the Northwest Arkansas area and he was a parolee.

Once Jones was arrested, a search was conducted back at his home where detectives found a handgun and four bags of meth weighing approximately 115 grams.

"The drugs were subsequently sent to the Homeland Security Investigations Crime Laboratory where they tested positive for methamphetamine," the district attorney's office said.

After Jones later admitted to detectives that the drugs and firearm seized belonged to him, he was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program involving "all levels of law enforcement" investigating crimes to reduce gun violence and violent crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.

