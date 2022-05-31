Fayetteville increasing number of police officers to target gun violence

The Fayetteville City Council is looking to increase the number of police officers who will target violent crimes and gun violence through community policing.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With violent crimes increasing nationwide, the Fayetteville City Council and Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) are looking at ways to increase the number of police officers, taking a proactive stance against the rise of violence in the area.

The $625,000 grant will fund five full-time police officers over the course of three years with the purpose of the grant to target violent crimes and gun violence through community policing.

“It would give them give them the opportunity to target those specific crimes and those areas that we need to target." said

Community Policing is a big portion of what the FPD does with the department hosting more than 200 community events each year that target gun violence.

"If we receive this grant we would go out and talk about gun safety, we’d not only talk about it with adults...if permitted we would talk with children. we’ve done backpacking initiatives, we’ve also done.. not only backpacking initiatives, we’ve done food drives, and we’ve done national nights out," said

This grant provides officers more time to focus on educating the community and taking guns off the streets.

“Where normal patrol officers, they’re out patrolling, doing accident reports, taking other types of reports, they’re running from call to call and often times don’t have a lot time to stop and educate the community when it comes to gun violence,” said

In 2020, FPD saw a 26% increase in violence with 18 shootings and tied a record for seven homicides. This following year had a 4% increase.

"We know what’s going on in our communities, I think it behooves us to get ahead of that in Fayetteville, I think this grant will help us do that,” said

Chief Reynolds says providing all this data to the city council members and says he is hopeful for their support.

“I think that they feel like it’s important, certainly the safety of our citizens but not only important to the police department but its very important to our elected officials as well," Reynolds said.

Chief Reynolds says if the grant is not approved they'll find other options to address the gun violence in Fayetteville. The city council will vote on the initiative next Tuesday night, June 7.

