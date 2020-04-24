Fayetteville driver facing negligent homicide charge for deadly Highway 412 crash

A Fayetteville man is facing a negligent homicide charge for crashing into a Little Rock man while intoxicated in March, leading to his death.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man is facing a negligent homicide charge for crashing into a Little Rock man while intoxicated on March 11, leading to his death.

Arkansas State Police report that Ricky Dale Slinker, 33, of Fayetteville, was driving westbound on Highway 412 when he crashed into Stuart Mickey, 33, of Little Rock, near the Beaver Lake bridge.

Mickey was taken to the Washington Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.