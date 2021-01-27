Suspected shooter turns himself in after firing several rounds in Fayetteville neighborhood

Police say 18-year-old John Rowland drove to the police department and admitted to firing at a home on Pointer Lane Tuesday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Rowland, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center after allegedly shooting at a home on Pointer Lane in a stolen vehicle.

According to a police report, Fayetteville officers were called to Pointer Lane on Tuesday (Jan. 26) about shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers located multiple bullet holes inside of homes and a car parked outside.

During the investigation, officers learned an elderly resident in one of the homes hit by the bullets was nearly struck while smoking a cigarette in their garage.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, Rowland was labeled as a possible suspect.

According to one of the homeowners impacted by the shooting, they and Rowland had been involved in an altercation several weeks prior.

While investigating the shooting, officers were directed to a stolen vehicle in the Laurel Landing area of Fayetteville. Upon opening the vehicle's door, an officer observed several spent 9 mm shell casings. According to the police report, the vehicle was reported stolen by a resident who lived several houses away from Rowland.

Officers attempted to locate Rowland at his home in Fayetteville, but he was not home. A short time later, police were alerted that Rowland was driving to the Fayetteville Police Department.

After arriving at the police department, Rowland was interviewed about the incident. The police report states that Rowland initially denied any knowledge of the stolen vehicle or shooting.

He later said that he walked down the street during the early hours of Tuesday and entered one of the neighbor's vehicles. Rowland told police he took that vehicle and drove it to Pointer Lane, and admitted to firing multiple at a home from the car.

After shooting at the home, Rowland told police he drove the vehicle back to his neighborhood and abandoned it near his home. He then said that he walked into a wooded area behind his home and threw a pistol into the woods.

Police searched the wooded area near Rowland's home but did not find a firearm.

Rowland was then arrested and transported to the Washington County Sheriff's Office for booking. He faces several charges, including committing a terrorist act, tampering with physical evidence, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a defaced firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.