Fayetteville child killer to be resentenced for 1986 murder

A man convicted of killing a 4-year-old girl near the University of Arkansas in 1986 will soon be resentenced for the crime.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a 4-year-old child in 1986 will be resentenced for the crime.

Christopher Segerstrom was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for Barbara Thompson's death in 1987.

Segerstrom was 15-years-old on when he was convicted of capital murder for sexually assaulting and killing Thompson. He is accused of hitting Thompson on the head with a rock and suffocating her in a wooded area near the University of Arkansas.

He is 50-years-old now and was recently released from the Arkansas State Hospital. He now sits at the Washington County Jail awaiting resentencing.

Segerstrom lived in a psychiatric ward until his recent release. Court records show he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and an anti-social personality disorder.

His resentencing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court and Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that juveniles could not be sentenced to life without parole. Meaning, anyone who was sentenced as a teen to life without parole has to be resentenced.

In April 2017, the State of Arkansas filed a motion for resentencing in Washington County Circuit Court under the Fair Sentencing of Minors Act of 2017 (FSMA).

Segerstrom will go back before a judge on March 29, 2021, for his resentencing.