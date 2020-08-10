Faulkner County jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, murder of 72-year-old woman

After 2 hours of jury deliberations, the jury found Tacori Mackrell guilty of capital murder in the killing of 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein after kidnapping her.

CONWAY, Ark. — Note: The attached video is a report from October 7, 2020.

After 2 hours of jury deliberations, the jury found Tacori Mackrell guilty of capital murder in the 2018 killing of 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein after kidnapping her from a Conway shopping center.

The jury of 8 women and four men also found Mackrell guilty of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft of property.

Fragstein’s husband was present as the verdict was read. He hugged Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews as they exited the courtroom.

The sentencing phase begins at 9 a.m. on October 9. Mackrell faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

