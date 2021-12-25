Suspect identified in fatal Christmas Eve. stabbing in Fayetteville

39-year-old David Pyle allegedly pulled a knife from his car during a altercation with another man and began stabbing the victim several times.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has released new details about a deadly stabbing on North College Avenue early morning Christmas Eve in a parking lot.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, officers responded to 1889 North College Avenue for a disturbance between two men. Once on scene, officers located a 30-year-old man with stab wounds to his body.

According to a preliminary report released by Fayetteville PD, witnesses at the scene described a fight between two men following an argument. The suspected stabber, identified as 39-year-old David Pyle, allegedly pulled a knife from his car during the altercation and began stabbing the victim several times. Pyle then reportedly fled the scene in the same vehicle he retrieved the knife from.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, and EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Surveillance video from the area matched witnesses' statements about the fight.

Springdale officers located Pyle at his home on Hemlock Pl in Springdale. The preliminary report states that when officers tried to contact Pyle at his home, he barricaded himself inside, refusing to exit. Pyle then started live streaming on social media, saying he "would not go back to prison."

Pyle is accused of firing a weapon inside his home during negotiations with the police. Pyle is forbidden from owning a firearm due to a prior conviction.

The preliminary report does not detail how officers were able to remove Pyle from his home.

Pyle is now being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond and faces a capital murder charge and unlawful firearm possession.