Fatal pedestrian hit-and-run reported in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police have reported one death after a hit-and-run in the late hours of July 26.
According to a social media post by FSPD, a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene at North 50th Street and Wirsing Avenue. Police report that the pedestrian died after the crash.
While police say they will release more information when it is available, they urge the public with any information that can assist to call (479) 709-5100.
5NEWS will update this article with more information when it becomes available.
