Fatal pedestrian hit-and-run reported in Fort Smith

Fort Smith Police Department reported a fatal hit-and-run late on the night of July 26.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police have reported one death after a hit-and-run in the late hours of July 26.

According to a social media post by FSPD, a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene at North 50th Street and Wirsing Avenue. Police report that the pedestrian died after the crash.

While police say they will release more information when it is available, they urge the public with any information that can assist to call (479) 709-5100.

TRAFFIC ALERT: FS Police have responded to vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run accident at N50th and Wirsing Ave. Pedestrian... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

