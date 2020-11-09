Farmington School District addresses sexual assault accusations against former employee

The former teacher resigned from the Farmington School District in August.

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — Jon Laffoon, superintendent of the Farmington School District, released a memo addressing multiple sexual assault accusations against a former teacher.

37-year-old Charles J. Hornbeck has been charged with five counts of felony sexual assault in the first degree and one count of felony sexual assault in the second degree. Court records state the alleged incidents happened in Pike County, Arkansas, between 2009 and 2014 while another school district employed him.

Farmington Schools did not name Hornbeck in their official statement about the accusations. They said they were made aware of the alleged crimes on August 12, 2020.

Hornbeck has worked with the Farmington School District for the last six years. He submitted his resignation with Farmington Schools on August 14, 2020.

The release emphasizes that Hornbeck was employed by another school district when the alleged crimes took place.

"The Farmington School District has not received any information regarding similar allegations while the employee was employed in our district. Farmington School District's top priority is student safety and we investigate all allegations of misconduct and act accordingly."

Hornbeck was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail on Friday (September 11).