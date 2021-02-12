Police: Farmington school counselor arrested for being drunk on the job

Police said they could smell an odor of alcohol and believe she would be a danger to herself and others if left on the property.

FARMINGTON, Ark — According to Farmington Police, a high school counselor was arrested for public intoxication on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Around 10:30 am police arrived at the high school campus and were told by the principal and counselor that Jody Whitehead, 43, appeared impaired.

The report said co-workers helped Whitehead down some stairs because she wouldn't have been able to do it independently without falling.

Staff also told police the counselor was having a hard time walking and would often lean against a wall to keep her balance.

Police said she was not cooperating at the time, and Whitehead admitted taking prescription medicine that would cause her to act this way.