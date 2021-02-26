Family speaks out after triple homicide in Madison County

Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26 were part of a large blended family.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The daughter of one of the triple homicide victims in Madison County is speaking out about the tragedy.

Nikki Jackson is the daughter of James McGhee and says most of the family is in shock, but they are making arrangements for the remaining children in the home including the 10-month-old baby to move back down to De Queen while they plan three funerals.

Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26 were part of a large blended family. Jackson says the trio were avid churchgoers and tried to put God into the community.

“He and Tami were very devoted to their church, they had a lot of plans to bring about, to help spread the word of God and help people who are struggling,” she said.

Last year, murder suspect Hunter Chenoweth was arrested and accused of stabbing James.

Jackson says only Hunter knows the motive for the murders. She says she is not angry with him, but heartbroken. She says she's waiting on police to make strides on their investigation.

“I’m working very closely with Tami's oldest but never in a million years I thought I’d be planning my father's funeral before I turn 30 it’s just unreal,” Jackson said.

She says Cheyene adored being a mother, and the baby will have to be raised by other family members now. The family is still working out the details.

“They are up here, they will all eventually go back down to De Queen Arkansas, they’ve dealt with loss before as a family so they’ll be able to get through this as well,” she said.

Arkansas State Police are still leading the investigation and trying to piece together what happened.