Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa World reports that a couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide. 

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead. 

He says she had been expecting to babysit the children but had been unable to reach anyone on the phone to confirm the plan. 

Enzbrenner says he does not know if a weapon was found in the residence. 

He says the victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were “all over the house.”

