Fake Chanel earrings heading to Little Rock apartment seized by U.S. Customs

A shipment of 500 pairs of fake Chanel earrings from the United Arab Emirates en route to an apartment on the east side of Little Rock was seized.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — United States Customs and Border Protection inspected a shipment labeled to be sent to Little Rock listed as containing "LADIES JEWELRY" which ended up being 500 pairs of fake Chanel earrings.

The shipment was located at the port of Memphis on Sept. 30 that arrived from the United Arab Emirates en route to an apartment on the east side of Little Rock.

If the 500 pairs of earrings had been authentic and sold at manufacturers’ suggested retail price (MSRP), the total profit would have been $1,900,000 in value.

US Customs and Border Control said in a press release that they saw an identical shipment "just days before."

"The earrings were identified as counterfeit based on the low value claimed, incorrect appearance and low-quality construction, and shoddy packaging method," the statement said.

On their website, US Customs and Border Control says consumers can take simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods: