Elkins man sentenced to more than 33 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

After his arrest, investigators searched Gatewood’s cell phone where they found child pornography that had been produced by Gatewood. A follow-up investigation determined that Gatewood video-recorded himself sexually abusing a 7-year-old female on two different occasions.



“This case is a great example of some of the most important work that we do in the Western District of Arkansas,” said First Assistant Fowlkes. “The work of protecting our communities from child predators, from child pornographers, and from other criminals who seek to abuse children is one of our top priorities. We are proud to work with our state and local partners at the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in this effort. The officers and agents on the task force work hard every day to build cases like this one and help protect our communities from child predators. They should be commended for their hard work on this case and the many others like it that the task force has developed.”