According to the El Dorado News-Times, a former guidance counselor with the El Dorado School District was arrested Thursday on several misdemeanor charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EL DORADO, Ark. — According to the El Dorado News-Times, a former guidance counselor with the El Dorado School District was arrested on Thursday.

38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, a former counselor at Barton Junior High School, appeared today in district court on several misdemeanor charges.

Wilson was arrested on a warrant for first-degree knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, providing minors with tobacco products, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The El Dorado Police Department worked closely with the school district to complete an investigation into Wilson after learning of potential misconduct in July 2022.

Wilson was then placed on administrative leave and did not return to work over the course of the investigation.