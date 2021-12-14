Police: Shootout in Rogers leads to teen's arrest

Interim Police Chief Jonathan Best says more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

ROGERS, Ark. — A 16-year-old has been arrested following a shootout in a Rogers neighborhood that resulted in no injuries.

According to Interim Police Chief Jonathan Best with the Rogers Police Department, officers were called to a home on East Glendale Lane just after midnight Saturday, Dec. 11, about several shots fired.

After officers found a blue Nissan Sentra with a 9mm-sized bullet hold in the front fender, officers started an investigation.

Officers determined that there had been a gathering of people at a home, and some of the attendees had an argument.

Chief Best says a male teen was leaving the home when he fired a .223 AR pistol into the resident. The initial shooter continued to fire rounds into the house and a vehicle parked in the driveway. Subjects inside returned fire with a semi-automatic pistol and struck a neighboring home.

Chief Best reports that multiple homes and vehicles in the neighborhood were struck during the shooting, causing property damage.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

Chief Best says that after following up with several leads in the case, detectives with the Rogers Police Department and Fayetteville Police Department SWAT severed an arrest warrant at a home in Fayetteville on Monday, Dec. 13.

A 16-year-old male was arrested for the shootout and is facing multiple felony charges, including committing a terroristic act, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault and engaging in a violent criminal group activity. Police removed a .223 AR pistol and a handgun from the teen's home.