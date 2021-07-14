Tulsa man admits allowing children to die in hot vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to allowing his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son to die of heat exposure in his pickup truck.

In a signed plea agreement, Dennis said he “got high on cocaine” in June 2020 and later fell asleep, leaving 4-year-old Tegan Dennis and 3-year-old Ryan Dennis unsupervised and allowing them to get into his truck, where he found them dead four hours later. Dennis faces three to six years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 10.