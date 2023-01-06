Drug trafficking organization sentenced to more than 184 years combined in federal prison

The final member of an NWA drug trafficking organization has been sentenced according to the US Department of Justice.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the US Department of Justice (USDOJ), the final member of a Northwest Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced to federal prison for crimes related to the distribution of meth.

According to court documents, beginning in approximately September 2020, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of Fayetteville reportedly responsible for distributing methamphetamine.

According to the USDOJ, during the course of their investigation, investigators identified both Steven Warner and Elmer Francis as leaders of this local group. Warner was allegedly further identified as a methamphetamine source of supply for the local group.

Those members of the drug trafficking organization sentenced:

Steven James Warner: 46, McAlester, Oklahoma – conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth – over 33 years imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release.

Elmer Nathaniel Francis: 65, Cave Springs, Arkansas - conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth – over 27 years imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release.

Vincent James Burrough: age 58, Spiro, Oklahoma - conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth – over 22 years imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release.

Charley Edward Rouell Jr.: age 52, Stigler, Oklahoma – conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth – over 20 years imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release.

Danial Wayne Plack: age 42, Fayetteville, Arkansas – conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth – over 15 years imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release.

Michael Winberry: age 52, Cave Springs, Arkansas – conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth – 15 years imprisonment and a 4-year term of supervised release.

Christie Michelle Yandell Warner: age 49, Yukon, Oklahoma – Aiding and abetting in the distribution of more than 50 grams of meth – 15 years imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release.

Paul Eugene Wisdom: age 34, Fayetteville, Arkansas – Possession with Intent to Distribute meth – over 11 years imprisonment and a 3-year term of supervised release.

Eunice Felicitas Cisneros: age 44, Moreno Valley, California – conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth – over 11 years imprisonment and a 4-year term of supervised release.

Landon Dale Thompson Jr.: age 42, Van Buren, Arkansas – conspiracy to distribute meth – over seven years imprisonment and a 3-year term of supervised release.

Cassandra Claire Webb: age 34, Fort Smith, Arkansas – conspiracy to distribute meth – four years imprisonment and a 3-year term of supervised release.

