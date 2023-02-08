Arkansas officials find nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, other controlled substances in White County bust

A traffic stop led to the search of a man's home, where authorities found 149.5 grams of methamphetamine and 975 fentanyl pills, among other controlled substances.

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force seized two loaded handguns, 149.5 grams of methamphetamine, 975 fentanyl pills, 43 ecstasy pills and 44 other pills of multiple controlled substances after a traffic stop led to the search of a man's home on Tuesday.

The Searcy Police Department stopped Paris Scott, a felon on active parole, for a traffic stop where he admitted to having many narcotics and a few firearms at his residence in Judsonia.

Authorities with the Searcy Police Department and White County Sheriff's Office also located $3,760 and several forms of drug paraphernalia, including scales, pipes and baggies for distribution inside the home.

Scott was booked in the White County Detention Center on preliminary charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and tampering with evidence.

He has been assigned a bond of $150,000 and is set to appear in the Circut Court of Judge Mark Pate on Oct. 3.