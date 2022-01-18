Police: One arrested after drug-fueled chase through Franklin County

Deputies say the driver was allegedly snorting cocaine, tossing drugs out of the vehicle and holding his ex-girlfriend against her will during the pursuit.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — One person was arrested after an alleged drug-induced police chase through Franklin County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Franklin County line. The driver of the vehicle didn't stop, causing a police pursuit.

The JCSO says the vehicle left the interstate and soon became lost inside Franklin County. During this time the driver was allegedly throwing things out of the vehicle, which deputies believe to have been narcotics.

The driver then drove down a dead-end road, leading the deputy to block the vehicle and detain the driver and passenger.

JCSO did not name the driver but says he had a revoked license and was a parolee from Fayetteville who was out on bond for drug charges.

Deputies say they found 63 pills in the vehicle that tested positive for Fentanyl. They say the driver was allegedly snorting cocaine during the police pursuit to try to get rid of the evidence and asked for medical treatment for it afterward.

Investigators found one of the bags that was allegedly thrown from the vehicle and say it was covered in a "white powder substance" believed to be cocaine.

The JCSO says the passenger was the ex-girlfriend of the driver and was allegedly being held against her will. Investigators say she had been debating jumping from the moving vehicle before the deputy tried to stop them.