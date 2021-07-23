Man robbed at gunpoint while loading car for family vacation

It happened June 26 in southwest Houston. The victim and his family were preparing to leave for vacation.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released video showing a man getting robbed at gunpoint while loading his vehicle in southwest Houston.

The video is from June 26 at 10:50 a.m. Police say the man was in his driveway of his home near the South Loop as he and his family were loading up for a vacation when an armed man approached him from behind. The victim said the suspect pointed the gun at him and demanded property.

The victim said he emptied his pockets and tossed the items over to the suspect. The suspect then reportedly walked into the home.

The suspect then ran to a white four-door Lexus and took off.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and white pants.

“We aren’t doing okay today, the overall spike in crime coupled with this incident is terrifying for our family," the victim said.

Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers described the incident as the most "brazen" robbery he has ever heard of in his 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

Police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers directly if you have information about this crime. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.