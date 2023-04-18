Fayetteville homicide spurs domestic violence shelter to offer resources

On April 18, investigators identified the victim as 39-year-old Amy Joiner and the suspect in her homicide as her husband Marcus Joiner.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has released more information surrounding the stabbing death of a woman on the evening of April 16.

Investigators released their preliminary report identifying the victim as 39-year-old Amy Joiner and the suspect in her homicide as her husband Marcus Joiner.

Sunday night, Amy called 911 saying her husband was intoxicated and being aggressive. Amy was described as being calm on the phone with the dispatcher before she suddenly began screaming for help and then suddenly stopped responding over the phone. Dispatchers heard a male voice saying "You wanted it like this."

A witness in the area also called the police near the couple's home, telling the dispatcher that someone was being stabbed outside, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Amy's body in the road, and after observing she wasn't breathing and according to the report, "had a knife protruding from her neck." The report went on to say that she was "beyond life-saving measures."

"They were attempting to administer life-saving aid to her, but it was obvious to them that she was deceased," said FPD Sgt. Tony Murphy.

While arriving, officers saw a man with no shirt on with jeans walking away from the body and police identified him in the report as Amy's husband, Marcus. Police said that Marcus was "refusing officer's demands" before he entered his home. Several minutes later (after officials say officers had set up a perimeter around the house) Marcus came out with a "puncture wound on the left side of his chest."

The next day, on April 17, Marcus was arrested for stabbing Amy multiple times and causing her death. He faces capital murder charges.

"I talked to the officers out on the scene that night, you know, having seen what they had to deal with out there to check on them and make sure that they're doing okay, because we are human, and nobody likes to see that or deal with it over the phone," Sgt. Murphy said.

The Fayetteville officer explained that the department has peer to peer program so that officers may speak to "someone that has experienced something similar to that and can walk in their shoes."

The Development Director for the Peace at Home Family Shelter Eva Terry says that "It's horrible for communities when this happens ... and what's also disturbing and unsettling is that it happens all too frequently. Arkansas ranks fourth in the country in terms of women murdered by men, and the majority of those women who are murdered are killed by current or former partners. So domestic violence, domestic homicide, are absolute realities in Arkansas."

As neighbors and the community mourn the loss, Terry explained to trust your gut and reach out to somebody whenever in a domestic violence situation.

"You need to trust your instincts and trust your guts. You are the expert on your own life, and when you need to leave. It's important to know that there are organizations like Peace at Home that can help you, because no one deserves to feel unsafe in their own homes," Terry said.

Terry says that "Peace at Home Family Shelter provides services and support for survivors of domestic violence and their children, along with people who are trying to flee abusive relationships." She says that "the nature of domestic violence is very controlling. Oftentimes, people may want to leave, but they're afraid because they don't have any money. They're worried about having a safe place for their children to sleep, and they're worried about losing connections to people that they care about, or communities that they're a part of."

Terry also wants it to be known that the shelter makes "safety the number one priority, because we know how dangerous domestic violence is. We provide emergency safe shelter for families fleeing domestic violence, and we provide housing assistance to help families move into new housing in our community, as well as legal services, which involves a staff attorney providing free legal representation for orders of protection and divorces and child custody cases. We also have a counseling program to provide free mental health services for survivors of domestic violence and their children. "

On Tuesday, FPD said Marcus was in their custody with a police guard at a local hospital. He's being treated for a puncture wound to the left side of his chest along with other injuries.

For anyone who is in a domestic violence situation, the Peace at Home Shelter has a hotline you can call anytime. Terry says it's for anyone looking for shelter, services, advice, or even just emotional support. The number is 479-442-9811, or you can visit their website for an online chat and more information.

