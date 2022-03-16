Siloam Springs Kids Gym director arrested on sexual assault, indecency with a child charges

Cory Mayhew was arrested on two charges of sexual indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault in the 2nd degree.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The director of Kids Gym in Siloam Springs has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

According to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, Cory Mayhew, the founder and director of Kids Gym, was arrested on Monday, March 14.

Mayhew was taken to the Benton County Jail on two charges of sexual indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault in the 2nd degree.

Smith says Mayhew was accused by two minors at Ozark Guidance Center's Therapeutic day program.

No further details surrounding his arrest and the charges he is facing have been released at this time.

Mayhew is currently being held without bond.

