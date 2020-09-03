Deputies warn about marketing scam in Logan County

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, it was recently reported that there is a new twist on an old check scam.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Office are warning about a possible marketing scam targeting residents in the area.

A "company" is calling residents in Logan County and asking them to help with a marketing campaign. The caller tells the victim that they will give them a weekly paycheck if they put a sign on their vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the "catch" is when the scammer sends the first check, it is over the amount expected. The victim is then instructed to deposit the check and send the overage to a company that will come to their house and put the sign on the vehicle.

After the victim deposits the check, the bank will notify them that the check is bad and that the victim is responsible for the amount of the check.