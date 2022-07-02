Arrest made after deputies surround home of possible homicide suspect in Arkoma

Authorities say the suspect is in custody and was taken to the LeFlore County Jail.

ARKOMA, Okla. — An arrest has been made and an investigation is underway after a possible homicide suspect was barricaded inside a home late Sunday night (Feb. 6).

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, Arkoma Police, Pocola Police, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The home is near the intersection of Honey Farm Lane and Poteau Street.

Deputies surrounded the home, and could be heard calling the suspect "Joel Gage" over the bullhorn. According to deputies, they also used gas canisters to get the suspect to come out.

The name of the victim and suspect have not officially been released at this time. Authorities say the suspect is in custody and was treated in an ambulance on-site. He was then taken to the LeFlore County Jail.

The scene was active until nearly 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.

