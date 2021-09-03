x
Deputies searching for debit card fraud suspects in Sebastian County

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects accused of debit card fraud.

According to the sheriff's office, a man reported his debit card had been used at several businesses in the area, but the charges were not from him.

The victim told deputies that he still had his card and didn't know how the suspects may have gotten his card information.

Deputies were able to find surveillance photos of the suspects using the card on two separate occasions at a Fort Smith business. 

If you recognize any of the suspects you're asked to call law enforcement at 479-783-1051. Callers can remain anonymous. 

