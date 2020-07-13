Deputies searching for burglary suspects in Fort Smith

The suspects took flooring materials, two window air conditioning units and damaged several of the display homes, deputies say.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sebastian County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help identifying suspects who broke into display model homes last week.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, overnight between Thursday (July 9) and Friday (July 10) several people broke into manufactured home display models at Clayton Homes located at 6700 Highway 71 South.

Around 9 p.m. on July 9 a silver SUV parked near a gate on the property. Deputies say two suspects checked the doors on the display homes, one of which was unlocked.

The suspects went inside the display home for a period of time. One suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a dark shirt, jeans and mostly white shoes.

Around 3:45 a.m. on July 10 the vehicle returned to Clayton Homes and four individuals came onto the property. The surveillance camera only captured one of the suspects who appeared to be wearing all white.