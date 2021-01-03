x
Crime

Deputies search for Winslow theft suspect

WINSLOW, Ark. — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Department are searching for a theft suspect.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, WCSO deputies responded to several reports of breaking/entering to vehicles in the Winslow area.  

Deputies say there were upwards of 10 different vehicles at different houses and on different roads that were broken into.

All the vehicles were unlocked and miscellaneous items were stolen. It was determined that two handguns were also stolen. 

If you can identify the person or the vehicle in the photos, you're asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.  

