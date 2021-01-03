Deputies search for Winslow theft suspect

Deputies say there were upwards of 10 different vehicles at different houses and on different roads that were broken into.

WINSLOW, Ark. — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Department are searching for a theft suspect.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, WCSO deputies responded to several reports of breaking/entering to vehicles in the Winslow area.



All the vehicles were unlocked and miscellaneous items were stolen. It was determined that two handguns were also stolen.

