At least 2 people dead in Stone County, officials say

STONE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Stone County Sheriff's Department, their deputies and the Arkansas State Police are investigating at least two separate deaths in the Ben area of Stone County.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Sheriff Lance Bonds urged people to stay inside their homes and lock their doors.

Deputies patrolled the area, as officials assured this was not an active shooter situation.

No information has been released on the victims and no suspect has been named at this time.